Q2 2023 EPS Estimates for Dollarama Inc. (TSE:DOL) Cut by Analyst

Dollarama Inc. (TSE:DOL – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Desjardins dropped their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Dollarama in a report issued on Sunday, August 28th. Desjardins analyst C. Li now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.64 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.65. The consensus estimate for Dollarama’s current full-year earnings is $3.11 per share. Desjardins also issued estimates for Dollarama’s FY2023 earnings at $2.65 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.07 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on DOL. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Dollarama from C$81.00 to C$93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Dollarama from C$82.00 to C$86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Industrial Alliance Securities cut shares of Dollarama to a “hold” rating and set a C$76.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Dollarama from C$80.50 to C$82.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of Dollarama from C$77.00 to C$82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$78.85.

Dollarama Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of TSE DOL opened at C$79.98 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of C$23.34 billion and a P/E ratio of 34.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$77.72 and a 200 day moving average price of C$72.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18,873.64, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.80. Dollarama has a 52-week low of C$53.39 and a 52-week high of C$83.44.

Dollarama (TSE:DOL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 8th. The company reported C$0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.47 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.03 billion.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Dollarama news, Director Josée Kouri sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$74.30, for a total transaction of C$133,740.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$516,682.20.

Dollarama Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 8th were given a dividend of $0.055 per share. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 7th. Dollarama’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.97%.

About Dollarama

Dollarama Inc operates a chain of dollar stores in Canada. Its stores offer general merchandise, consumables, and seasonal products. The company also sells its products through online store. As of January 30, 2022, it operated 1,421 stores. The company was formerly known as Dollarama Capital Corporation and changed its name to Dollarama Inc in September 2009.

See Also

