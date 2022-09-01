Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. (NASDAQ:MNMD) Cut by Oppenheimer

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. (NASDAQ:MNMD – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer reduced their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) in a research report issued on Tuesday, August 30th. Oppenheimer analyst F. Brisebois now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.63) for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.60). The consensus estimate for Mind Medicine (MindMed)’s current full-year earnings is ($2.47) per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Mind Medicine (MindMed)’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.67) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.56) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.71) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.72) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.68) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.69) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($2.81) EPS.

MNMD has been the subject of several other reports. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) from $150.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Finally, Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company.

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Price Performance

Institutional Trading of Mind Medicine (MindMed)

Shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) stock opened at 11.72 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of 10.63 and a 200 day moving average of 13.18. The firm has a market cap of $333.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.34 and a beta of 1.55. Mind Medicine has a 1 year low of 7.95 and a 1 year high of 44.55.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) by 31.8% in the fourth quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 37,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 9,169 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) by 12.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 151,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 16,666 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) by 1.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 936,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,039,000 after acquiring an additional 16,746 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) by 11.7% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 185,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 19,423 shares during the period. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mind Medicine (MindMed)

In other Mind Medicine (MindMed) news, CEO Robert Barrow sold 36,762 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of 0.70, for a total transaction of 25,733.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,918,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately 2,743,199.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 160,911 shares of company stock worth $111,862. 2.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel products to treat brain health disorders related to psychiatry, addiction, pain, and neurology. The company develops MM-120, which is in phase 2 for the treatment of generalized anxiety disorder and attention deficit hyperactivity disorder, as well as for the treatment of chronic pain; and MM-110, an a3ß4 nicotinic cholinergic receptor antagonist that has completed phase 1 for the treatment of opioid withdrawal.

Featured Stories

