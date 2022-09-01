Q4 2022 EPS Estimates for ICF International, Inc. Increased by Barrington Research (NASDAQ:ICFI)

ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Barrington Research increased their Q4 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of ICF International in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, August 29th. Barrington Research analyst K. Steinke now expects that the business services provider will post earnings of $1.51 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.38. The consensus estimate for ICF International’s current full-year earnings is $5.65 per share.

Several other analysts have also commented on ICFI. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on ICF International from $123.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. StockNews.com upgraded ICF International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th.

Shares of ICFI stock opened at $101.56 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.13 and a beta of 0.64. ICF International has a one year low of $84.68 and a one year high of $111.10.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. ICF International’s payout ratio is currently 15.51%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Systematic Financial Management LP raised its position in shares of ICF International by 10.9% during the first quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 385,948 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,333,000 after acquiring an additional 37,903 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in ICF International by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 315,060 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,309,000 after purchasing an additional 2,331 shares during the last quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in ICF International by 5.1% in the first quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 251,529 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $23,679,000 after purchasing an additional 12,271 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in ICF International by 25.7% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 164,166 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,593,000 after purchasing an additional 33,545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its holdings in ICF International by 17.9% in the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 158,076 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,881,000 after purchasing an additional 23,999 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.79% of the company’s stock.

ICF International, Inc provides management, marketing, technology, and policy consulting and implementation services to government and commercial clients in the United States and internationally. It researches critical policy, industry, stakeholder issues, trends, and behaviors; measures and evaluates results and their impact; and provides strategic planning and advisory services to its clients on how to navigate societal, market, business, communication, and technology challenges.

