Qbao Trading Down 1.8% Over Last 7 Days (QBT)

Qbao (QBT) traded 3.9% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 1st. One Qbao coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0027 or 0.00000014 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Qbao has traded 1.8% lower against the US dollar. Qbao has a market cap of $178,378.75 and $37,019.00 worth of Qbao was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0561 or 0.00000281 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

EDRCoin (EDRC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000015 BTC.

X-Coin (XCO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

High Voltage (HVCO) traded down 17.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Qbao Profile

Qbao (CRYPTO:QBT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Qbao’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 65,351,403 coins. Qbao’s official Twitter account is @Qbao2339 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Qbao is /r/Qbao. Qbao’s official website is qbao.fund. The official message board for Qbao is medium.com/@Qbao2339.

Buying and Selling Qbao

