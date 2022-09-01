Qtum (QTUM) Price Hits $3.18 on Major Exchanges

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 2.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 1st. One Qtum coin can currently be purchased for $3.18 or 0.00015836 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Qtum has traded 8.4% lower against the dollar. Qtum has a market capitalization of $331.58 million and approximately $46.43 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Qtum alerts:

Lisk (LSK) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00005259 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000499 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0669 or 0.00000333 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00004124 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000994 BTC.

TransferCoin (TX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000926 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000018 BTC.

NuShares (NSR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qtum Profile

Qtum (CRYPTO:QTUM) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 103,944,501 coins and its circulating supply is 104,312,150 coins. Qtum’s official website is qtum.org. Qtum’s official Twitter account is @QtumOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Qtum is /r/Qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Qtum Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Qtum is a decentralized blockchain platform with dApp and turing-complete smart contract functionalities while still maintaining an Unspent Transaction Output (UTXO) transaction model. Qtum is PoS based and boasts a Decentralized Governance Protocol (DGP) which allows specific blockchain settings to be modified by making use of smart contracts. QTUM is the underlying value token in the Qtum blockchain. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qtum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qtum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Qtum using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Qtum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Qtum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.