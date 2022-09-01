Quantum Resistant Ledger Trading 2.1% Lower Over Last 7 Days (QRL)

Quantum Resistant Ledger (QRL) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 1st. One Quantum Resistant Ledger coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000766 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Quantum Resistant Ledger has traded down 2.1% against the dollar. Quantum Resistant Ledger has a total market cap of $11.60 million and approximately $19,123.00 worth of Quantum Resistant Ledger was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,792.21 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,535.57 or 0.07758434 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0612 or 0.00000309 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.76 or 0.00029086 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $31.67 or 0.00160025 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.96 or 0.00277671 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $150.27 or 0.00759246 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $113.90 or 0.00575500 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001151 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

About Quantum Resistant Ledger

Quantum Resistant Ledger (QRL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the RandomX Network hashing algorithm. It launched on June 26th, 2018. Quantum Resistant Ledger’s total supply is 76,540,431 coins. The Reddit community for Quantum Resistant Ledger is /r/QRL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Quantum Resistant Ledger is qrl.foundation/assets/QRLF-PR-20180626.pdf. Quantum Resistant Ledger’s official website is theqrl.org. Quantum Resistant Ledger’s official Twitter account is @QRLedger and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Quantum Resistant Ledger

According to CryptoCompare, “The Quantum Resistant Ledger (QRL) is a future-proof, post-quantum value store and decentralized communication platform. It utilizes a PoW (Proof of Work) algorithm, the Cryptonight v7, with further intention to be forked to a PoS (Proof of Stake). Additionally, the QRL features a web wallet, desktop apps, and an explorer. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantum Resistant Ledger directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quantum Resistant Ledger should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Quantum Resistant Ledger using one of the exchanges listed above.

