QuarkChain (QKC) One Day Volume Hits $3.52 Million

QuarkChain (QKC) traded down 3.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on September 1st. One QuarkChain coin can now be purchased for $0.0099 or 0.00000050 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, QuarkChain has traded down 7.8% against the US dollar. QuarkChain has a total market capitalization of $63.49 million and $3.52 million worth of QuarkChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004998 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20,008.77 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00004238 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005108 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004998 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002555 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $26.72 or 0.00133551 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.68 or 0.00033403 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.24 or 0.00086176 BTC.

QuarkChain Coin Profile

QuarkChain (CRYPTO:QKC) is a coin. It launched on June 2nd, 2018. QuarkChain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,399,906,497 coins. QuarkChain’s official Twitter account is @Quark_Chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for QuarkChain is quarkchain.io. QuarkChain’s official message board is steemit.com/@quarkchain. The Reddit community for QuarkChain is /r/quarkchainio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “QuarkChain is a high-capacity peer-to-peer transactional system that consists of a two-layered blockchain – elastic sharding blockchains (shards) as the first layer, and a root blockchain that confirms the blocks from the shards as the second layer. QKC is an ERC20 based token to be used solely as the primary token on the network. “

