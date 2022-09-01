Questor Technology (OTCMKTS:QUTIF) PT Lowered to C$1.25 at Canaccord Genuity Group

Questor Technology (OTCMKTS:QUTIF – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from C$1.40 to C$1.25 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Questor Technology Stock Up 7.9 %

OTCMKTS QUTIF opened at $0.82 on Tuesday. Questor Technology has a one year low of $0.44 and a one year high of $1.65. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.00.

Questor Technology Company Profile

Questor Technology Inc, an environmental emissions reduction technology company, designs, manufactures, and services waste gas combustion systems in Canada and the United States. The company rents waste gas incineration systems. It offers its solutions for various oil and gas projects, as well as for landfill biogas, syngas, waste engine exhaust, geothermal and solar, and cement plant waste heat.

