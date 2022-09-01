QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST) Lifted to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday morning.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of QuinStreet from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, QuinStreet currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $13.50.

QuinStreet Stock Performance

NASDAQ:QNST opened at $12.01 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.03. QuinStreet has a one year low of $8.28 and a one year high of $19.02. The firm has a market cap of $641.13 million, a P/E ratio of -133.43 and a beta of 1.02.

Institutional Trading of QuinStreet

QuinStreet Company Profile

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of QuinStreet in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of QuinStreet in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of QuinStreet by 54.2% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,189 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 2,175 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of QuinStreet by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 8,469 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of QuinStreet in the 2nd quarter valued at $143,000. 90.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

QuinStreet, Inc, an online performance marketing company, provides customer acquisition services for its clients in the United States and internationally. The company offers online marketing services to its clients in the form of qualified clicks, leads, calls, applications, or customers through its websites or third-party publishers.

