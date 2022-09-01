QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST) Lifted to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday morning.
Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of QuinStreet from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, QuinStreet currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $13.50.
QuinStreet Stock Performance
NASDAQ:QNST opened at $12.01 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.03. QuinStreet has a one year low of $8.28 and a one year high of $19.02. The firm has a market cap of $641.13 million, a P/E ratio of -133.43 and a beta of 1.02.
Institutional Trading of QuinStreet
QuinStreet Company Profile
QuinStreet, Inc, an online performance marketing company, provides customer acquisition services for its clients in the United States and internationally. The company offers online marketing services to its clients in the form of qualified clicks, leads, calls, applications, or customers through its websites or third-party publishers.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on QuinStreet (QNST)
- Can Alibaba And Baidu Finally Rally With Delisting Fears Gone?
- 3 Materials Stocks That May Earn a Place on Your Watchlist
- Is World Wresting Entertainment Getting Ready to Be Sold?
- Crowdstrike Stock Retraces, As Earnings Sober Expectations
- Will The Institutions Buy The Dip In Ambarella Stock?
Receive News & Ratings for QuinStreet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QuinStreet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.