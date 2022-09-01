Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN) Shares Acquired by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN – Get Rating) by 12.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,836,802 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 204,260 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 1.05% of Radian Group worth $40,796,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new stake in shares of Radian Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. ETF Managers Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Radian Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Radian Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $84,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Radian Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $97,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new stake in shares of Radian Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $203,000. Institutional investors own 99.37% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Radian Group

In related news, EVP Edward J. Hoffman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.33, for a total transaction of $213,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 128,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,741,630.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Radian Group Trading Down 1.5 %

RDN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Radian Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Radian Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Compass Point decreased their target price on shares of Radian Group to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Radian Group to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Radian Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $22.50 to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $28.14.

Radian Group stock opened at $21.11 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a PE ratio of 5.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.22. Radian Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.97 and a 12-month high of $24.84.

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $286.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $323.39 million. Radian Group had a net margin of 56.45% and a return on equity of 19.83%. The business’s revenue was down 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Radian Group Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Radian Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 19th. Radian Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.51%.

About Radian Group

Radian Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage and real estate services business in the United States. Its Mortgage segment offers credit-related insurance coverage primarily through private mortgage insurance on residential first-lien mortgage loans, as well as other credit risk management, contract underwriting, and fulfillment solutions.

