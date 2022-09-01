Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN) Shares Sold by AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,059 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 4,671 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Radian Group were worth $1,645,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Comerica Bank raised its stake in Radian Group by 4.1% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 20,870 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $470,000 after buying an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in Radian Group by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 65,012 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,374,000 after buying an additional 1,046 shares in the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management raised its stake in Radian Group by 11.5% in the first quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 11,665 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 1,205 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its stake in Radian Group by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 36,664 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $775,000 after buying an additional 1,210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new stake in Radian Group in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. 99.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. BTIG Research cut their price target on Radian Group from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Compass Point dropped their price objective on Radian Group to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Radian Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Bank of America raised Radian Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $22.50 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Radian Group to $27.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Radian Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.14.

Radian Group Stock Performance

NYSE RDN opened at $21.11 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Radian Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.97 and a 52-week high of $24.84. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.78. The firm has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.22.

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.60. Radian Group had a return on equity of 19.83% and a net margin of 56.45%. The company had revenue of $286.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $323.39 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Radian Group Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Radian Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 19th. Radian Group’s payout ratio is 20.51%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Radian Group news, EVP Edward J. Hoffman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.33, for a total transaction of $213,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 128,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,741,630.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Radian Group Profile

Radian Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage and real estate services business in the United States. Its Mortgage segment offers credit-related insurance coverage primarily through private mortgage insurance on residential first-lien mortgage loans, as well as other credit risk management, contract underwriting, and fulfillment solutions.

See Also

