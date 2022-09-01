Radicle Hits 1-Day Volume of $27.23 Million (RAD)

Radicle (RAD) traded 5.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 1st. Radicle has a total market capitalization of $73.01 million and $27.23 million worth of Radicle was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Radicle coin can currently be bought for approximately $2.24 or 0.00011148 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Radicle has traded 5% lower against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004983 BTC.
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20,072.30 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00004374 BTC.
- Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005093 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004985 BTC.
- yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002547 BTC.
- FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.86 or 0.00133805 BTC.
- Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.77 or 0.00033711 BTC.
- Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.25 or 0.00085948 BTC.
Radicle Coin Profile
RAD is a coin. Radicle’s total supply is 99,998,580 coins and its circulating supply is 32,626,293 coins. Radicle’s official Twitter account is @radicle.
Radicle Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Radicle directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Radicle should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Radicle using one of the exchanges listed above.
