Rage Fan Hits 24-Hour Volume of $11,778.00 (RAGE)

Rage Fan (RAGE) traded 2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 1st. Rage Fan has a market capitalization of $95,965.49 and approximately $11,778.00 worth of Rage Fan was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Rage Fan has traded 16% lower against the dollar. One Rage Fan coin can currently be purchased for $0.0017 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 1,575.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1,482.05 or 0.07380703 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004980 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001655 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002271 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.54 or 0.00824405 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.14 or 0.00015630 BTC.

About Rage Fan

Rage Fan’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 56,719,938 coins. Rage Fan’s official Twitter account is @RageFanSocial.

Rage Fan Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rage Fan directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rage Fan should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rage Fan using one of the exchanges listed above.

