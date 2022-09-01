Rai Reflex Index (RAI) Price Hits $2.89 on Exchanges

Rai Reflex Index (RAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 1st. Rai Reflex Index has a market capitalization of $14.95 million and approximately $517,981.00 worth of Rai Reflex Index was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Rai Reflex Index has traded down 0.4% against the dollar. One Rai Reflex Index coin can now be purchased for approximately $2.89 or 0.00014410 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 1,575.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1,482.05 or 0.07380703 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004980 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001655 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002271 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $165.54 or 0.00824405 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.14 or 0.00015630 BTC.

Rai Reflex Index Coin Profile

Rai Reflex Index was first traded on February 13th, 2021. Rai Reflex Index’s total supply is 5,166,986 coins. Rai Reflex Index’s official Twitter account is @reflexerfinance.

Rai Reflex Index Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Reflexer is a platform where anyone can use their crypto collateral to issue reflex indexes. Reflex indexes are stable assets that are not pegged to anything. RAI is a non pegged, ETH backed stable asset. It is useful as more “stable” collateral for other DeFi protocols (compared to ETH or BTC) or as a stable asset with an embedded interest rate. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rai Reflex Index directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rai Reflex Index should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rai Reflex Index using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

