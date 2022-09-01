Raiden Network Token Hits Market Cap of $3.59 Million (RDN)

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 7% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on September 1st. One Raiden Network Token coin can now be bought for about $0.0538 or 0.00000270 BTC on major exchanges. Raiden Network Token has a total market cap of $3.59 million and $48,686.00 worth of Raiden Network Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Raiden Network Token has traded down 6.3% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00008824 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000018 BTC.

ThunderCore (TT) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.19 or 0.00206859 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0265 or 0.00000133 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0349 or 0.00000121 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BOX (BOX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0277 or 0.00000139 BTC.

Trillium (TT) traded 18.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Raiden Network Token Coin Profile

Raiden Network Token (CRYPTO:RDN) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 8th, 2015. Raiden Network Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 66,793,931 coins. Raiden Network Token’s official website is raiden.network. The official message board for Raiden Network Token is www.medium.com/@raiden_network. The Reddit community for Raiden Network Token is /r/raidennetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Raiden Network Token’s official Twitter account is @raiden_network.

Raiden Network Token Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Raiden Network is an off-chain scaling solution, enabling near-instant, low-fee and scalable payments. It’s complementary to the Ethereum blockchain and works with any ERC20 compatible token. The Raiden project is work in progress. Its goal is to research state channel technology, define protocols and develop reference implementations. The Raiden Network is an infrastructure layer on top of the Ethereum blockchain. While the basic idea is simple, the underlying protocol is quite complex and the implementation non-trivial. Nonetheless the technicalities can be abstracted away, such that developers can interface with a rather simple API to build scalable decentralized applications based on the Raiden Network. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raiden Network Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Raiden Network Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Raiden Network Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

