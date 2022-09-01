Rainer Rettig Sells 12,000 Shares of Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ:MERC) Stock

Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ:MERC – Get Rating) (TSE:MRI.U) Director Rainer Rettig sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.34, for a total transaction of $196,080.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,893 shares in the company, valued at $177,991.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Mercer International Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MERC opened at $16.22 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.45. Mercer International Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.51 and a 1 year high of $17.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 4.27 and a quick ratio of 2.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.68.

Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC – Get Rating) (TSE:MRI.U) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $572.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $484.73 million. Mercer International had a return on equity of 42.77% and a net margin of 14.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 42.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Mercer International Inc. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Mercer International Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mercer International

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 28th will be given a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 27th. Mercer International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.56%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Mercer International by 16.7% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,775 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Mercer International during the first quarter worth about $152,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Mercer International during the first quarter worth about $155,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Mercer International by 18.3% during the second quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 25,236 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its position in Mercer International by 9.1% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 33,034 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $434,000 after buying an additional 2,747 shares in the last quarter. 73.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Mercer International from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Mercer International from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. TD Securities raised their target price on Mercer International from $16.50 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Mercer International from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.75.

About Mercer International

Mercer International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells northern bleached softwood kraft (NBSK) pulp in Europe, the United States, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Pulp and Wood Products. It also generates and sells green energy produced from biomass cogeneration power plant to third party utilities.

