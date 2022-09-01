Rainicorn (RAINI) Reaches Market Capitalization of $9.37 Million

Rainicorn (RAINI) traded up 0.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 1st. During the last seven days, Rainicorn has traded 8.9% lower against the dollar. One Rainicorn coin can now be purchased for $0.0187 or 0.00000094 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Rainicorn has a total market cap of $9.37 million and $152,405.00 worth of Rainicorn was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Rainicorn alerts:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 1,529.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,423.16 or 0.07125555 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005007 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001656 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002263 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.53 or 0.00828779 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00015442 BTC.

Rainicorn Profile

Rainicorn’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins. Rainicorn’s official Twitter account is @raini_coin.

Buying and Selling Rainicorn

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rainicorn directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rainicorn should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rainicorn using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Rainicorn Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rainicorn and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.