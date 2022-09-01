RamenSwap Price Hits $0.0082 (RAMEN)

RamenSwap (RAMEN) traded 27.2% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 1st. RamenSwap has a market cap of $5,130.25 and approximately $43,749.00 worth of RamenSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One RamenSwap coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0082 or 0.00000041 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, RamenSwap has traded down 89.3% against the dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 1,601% against the dollar and now trades at $1,573.32 or 0.07840793 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004984 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001644 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002259 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $165.55 or 0.00825022 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.17 or 0.00015803 BTC.
RamenSwap Coin Profile
RamenSwap’s official Twitter account is @ramenswap.
RamenSwap Coin Trading
