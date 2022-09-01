RamenSwap Price Hits $0.0082 (RAMEN)

RamenSwap (RAMEN) traded 27.2% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 1st. RamenSwap has a market cap of $5,130.25 and approximately $43,749.00 worth of RamenSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One RamenSwap coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0082 or 0.00000041 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, RamenSwap has traded down 89.3% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 1,601% against the dollar and now trades at $1,573.32 or 0.07840793 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004984 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001644 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002259 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $165.55 or 0.00825022 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.17 or 0.00015803 BTC.

RamenSwap Coin Profile

RamenSwap’s official Twitter account is @ramenswap.

RamenSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RamenSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RamenSwap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase . Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase RamenSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

