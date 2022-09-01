Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJY – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $53.00.

RANJY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Randstad from €49.00 ($50.00) to €48.00 ($48.98) in a report on Thursday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Randstad from €55.00 ($56.12) to €50.00 ($51.02) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th.

Get Randstad alerts:

Randstad Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS RANJY opened at $23.32 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. The company has a market cap of $8.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.04 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $24.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.52. Randstad has a 52-week low of $22.80 and a 52-week high of $37.62.

About Randstad

Randstad ( OTCMKTS:RANJY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter. Randstad had a net margin of 3.18% and a return on equity of 20.12%. The firm had revenue of $7.34 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Randstad will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

(Get Rating)

Randstad N.V. provides solutions in the field of work and human resources (HR) services. It offers temporary staffing and permanent placement services for the light industrial, office and administrative, manufacturing and logistics, and other specialty areas, as well as payroll services. The company also offers on-site solutions for managing a client's workforce with specific skill sets and a fluctuating level of demand for the fast-moving consumer goods, automotive, life sciences, contact centers, manufacturing, and logistics, as well as the administrative and professional segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Randstad Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Randstad and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.