Raven Protocol Reaches Market Capitalization of $794,995.22 (RAVEN)

Raven Protocol (RAVEN) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 1st. During the last seven days, Raven Protocol has traded 11.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Raven Protocol has a market capitalization of $794,995.22 and approximately $953.00 worth of Raven Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Raven Protocol coin can currently be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Raven Protocol alerts:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 1,583.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1,483.13 or 0.07376538 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004974 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001656 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002274 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.54 or 0.00823330 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.17 or 0.00015747 BTC.

Raven Protocol Coin Profile

Raven Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,494,272,006 coins. The official website for Raven Protocol is www.ravenprotocol.com. The official message board for Raven Protocol is medium.com/ravenprotocol. Raven Protocol’s official Twitter account is @Raven_Protocol.

Raven Protocol Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Raven Protocol is a decentralized and distributed deep-learning training protocol which provides cost-efficient and faster training of deep neural networks by utilizing the computer resources in the network. The Raven Protocol distributes heavy deep learning training in the ecosystem using blockchain and incentivizes those who contribute their computing resources in exchange for Raven Tokens, by introducing a new protocol backed by a tested deep learning training distribution algorithm. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raven Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Raven Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Raven Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Raven Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Raven Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.