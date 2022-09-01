Ravencoin Classic (RVC) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $24,097.00

Ravencoin Classic (RVC) traded down 10% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 1st. In the last week, Ravencoin Classic has traded down 17.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Ravencoin Classic coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Ravencoin Classic has a total market capitalization of $240,939.06 and approximately $24,097.00 worth of Ravencoin Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19,792.21 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1,535.57 or 0.07758434 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0612 or 0.00000309 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.76 or 0.00029086 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $31.67 or 0.00160025 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.96 or 0.00277671 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $150.27 or 0.00759246 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $113.90 or 0.00575500 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001151 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

Ravencoin Classic Coin Profile

Ravencoin Classic is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X16R hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 3rd, 2018. Ravencoin Classic’s total supply is 21,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,501,536,351 coins. The official website for Ravencoin Classic is ravencoinclassic.io. Ravencoin Classic’s official Twitter account is @RVNClassic_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Ravencoin Classic is medium.com/@rvnclassic.

Buying and Selling Ravencoin Classic

According to CryptoCompare, “Ravencoin Classic (RVC) is a X16R algorithm protocol with features focused on allowing tokens to be issued on the Ravencoin Classic blockchain. Tokens of the protocol can have whatever properties the token issuer of the token decides – so they can be limited in quantity, can be named, and be issued as securities or as collectibles. Ravencoin Classic is driven by the RavencoinClassic.io community, which is fully committed to the prosperity of the Ravencoin Classic network. The community ensures the constant use of X16R algorithm – guaranteeing equal rights of each community member to participate in block production, with increased user control and censorship resistance in issuance and governance of digital assets. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ravencoin Classic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ravencoin Classic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ravencoin Classic using one of the exchanges listed above.

