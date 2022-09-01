Raydium (RAY) Price Tops $0.65 on Major Exchanges

Raydium (RAY) traded down 3.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 1st. In the last week, Raydium has traded down 10.7% against the US dollar. One Raydium coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.65 or 0.00003240 BTC on exchanges. Raydium has a total market capitalization of $85.79 million and approximately $8.53 million worth of Raydium was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Raydium alerts:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 1,565.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1,454.03 or 0.07246549 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004984 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001654 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002266 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $165.55 or 0.00825038 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.11 or 0.00015497 BTC.

Raydium Profile

Raydium’s total supply is 554,999,982 coins and its circulating supply is 131,974,674 coins. Raydium’s official Twitter account is @raydiumprotocol.

Buying and Selling Raydium

According to CryptoCompare, “Raydium is an automated market maker (AMM) built on the Solana blockchain which leverages the central order book of the Serum decentralized exchange (DEX) to enable lightning-fast trades, shared liquidity and new features for earning yield. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raydium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Raydium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Raydium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Raydium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Raydium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.