Raymond James & Associates Decreases Holdings in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR)

Raymond James & Associates decreased its position in shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Get Rating) by 14.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 157,453 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,909 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned 0.09% of Builders FirstSource worth $10,162,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Pecaut & CO. increased its stake in Builders FirstSource by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Pecaut & CO. now owns 9,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Builders FirstSource by 101.6% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Builders FirstSource by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 8,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $722,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Builders FirstSource by 27.9% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Builders FirstSource during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.83% of the company’s stock.

Builders FirstSource Stock Down 2.1 %

BLDR stock opened at $58.61 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $9.15 billion, a PE ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $63.34 and its 200 day moving average is $65.09. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a one year low of $48.91 and a one year high of $86.48.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Builders FirstSource ( NYSE:BLDR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $6.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $3.35. The business had revenue of $6.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.55 billion. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 11.79% and a return on equity of 58.32%. The company’s revenue was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.76 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 15.34 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BLDR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $93.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research lowered shares of Builders FirstSource from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $86.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Builders FirstSource from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.77.

Insider Buying and Selling at Builders FirstSource

In other Builders FirstSource news, Director Floyd F. Sherman sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.09, for a total transaction of $1,928,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $769,717.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

About Builders FirstSource

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior and exterior trims and custom products under the Synboard brand name.

Featured Articles

