Raymond James & Associates Has $10.04 Million Holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS)

Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS – Get Rating) by 14.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 653,317 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 80,781 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned 0.17% of Sprott Physical Gold Trust worth $10,041,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 64.6% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,549 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $75,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $78,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 56.1% during the first quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 5,448 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,958 shares during the period.

Get Sprott Physical Gold Trust alerts:

Sprott Physical Gold Trust Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:PHYS opened at $13.33 on Thursday. Sprott Physical Gold Trust has a twelve month low of $13.21 and a twelve month high of $16.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.75 and its 200-day moving average is $14.54.

About Sprott Physical Gold Trust

Sprott Physical Gold Trust is an exchange traded commodity launched and managed by Sprott Asset Management, LP. The fund invests in the commodity markets. It primarily invests in physical gold bullion in London Good Delivery bar form. Sprott Physical Gold Trust was formed on August 28, 2009 and is domiciled in Canada.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PHYS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sprott Physical Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprott Physical Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.