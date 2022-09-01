Raymond James & Associates Has $10.49 Million Stock Position in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT)

Raymond James & Associates reduced its position in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOTGet Rating) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 69,451 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,118 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Spotify Technology were worth $10,488,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SPOT. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in Spotify Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Spotify Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in Spotify Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA raised its holdings in Spotify Technology by 41.5% in the 1st quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in Spotify Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. 55.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:SPOT opened at $108.15 on Thursday. Spotify Technology S.A. has a 1 year low of $89.03 and a 1 year high of $305.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -77.81 and a beta of 1.83. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $109.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $120.17.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOTGet Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.91) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by ($0.23). Spotify Technology had a negative net margin of 0.24% and a negative return on equity of 1.15%. The company had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.23) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Spotify Technology S.A. will post -2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $235.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $150.00 to $133.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 9th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $185.00 to $142.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $101.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $183.65.

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming services worldwide. It operates through Premium and Ad-Supported segments. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

