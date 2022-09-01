Raymond James & Associates Has $10.98 Million Holdings in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT)

Raymond James & Associates lessened its stake in shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Get Rating) by 13.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 147,629 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 23,207 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned about 0.07% of Textron worth $10,981,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TXT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Textron by 711.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,427,439 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $180,554,000 after acquiring an additional 2,128,278 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Textron during the 1st quarter valued at about $17,117,000. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Textron by 100.1% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,054,193 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $158,584,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027,375 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Textron by 531.5% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 443,351 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $34,219,000 after acquiring an additional 373,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Woodline Partners LP purchased a new position in Textron during the 4th quarter valued at about $18,698,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Textron alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on TXT shares. Bank of America lowered their target price on Textron from $74.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Cfra boosted their price target on Textron to $73.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Cowen set a $86.00 price target on Textron in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on Textron from $90.00 to $84.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Textron from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.33.

Textron Stock Down 1.7 %

TXT opened at $62.38 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $63.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.63. Textron Inc. has a twelve month low of $57.11 and a twelve month high of $79.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 2.30. The firm has a market cap of $13.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.56.

Textron (NYSE:TXT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The aerospace company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.12. Textron had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 6.43%. The firm had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Textron Inc. will post 3.97 EPS for the current year.

Textron Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.13%. Textron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.20%.

Textron Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses. The company's Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services, as well as sells commercial parts.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Textron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Textron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.