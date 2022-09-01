Raymond James & Associates Has $9.90 Million Stock Position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMST)

Raymond James & Associates reduced its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMST – Get Rating) by 15.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 195,574 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,855 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 0.29% of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF worth $9,904,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 660.1% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 107,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,434,000 after purchasing an additional 93,182 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 558,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,514,000 after purchasing an additional 13,219 shares during the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 12.1% in the first quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 55,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,794,000 after purchasing an additional 5,969 shares during the last quarter. Collective Family Office LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 75.3% in the first quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 147,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,447,000 after purchasing an additional 63,180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EPG Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 28.0% in the first quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 985 shares in the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:JMST opened at $50.46 on Thursday. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF has a 1-year low of $50.41 and a 1-year high of $51.11. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.60.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JMST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.