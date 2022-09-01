Raymond James & Associates Raises Holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOO)

Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOO – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,850 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,839 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 0.71% of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF worth $10,881,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bridgeworth LLC boosted its position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 5.9% during the first quarter. Bridgeworth LLC now owns 194,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,272,000 after purchasing an additional 10,810 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 179,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,393,000 after acquiring an additional 14,748 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 144,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,731,000 after acquiring an additional 14,343 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 1,737.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 132,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,126,000 after acquiring an additional 125,475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 2.1% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 88,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,177,000 after acquiring an additional 1,829 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IVOO opened at $164.53 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $164.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $169.46. Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF has a 1-year low of $148.11 and a 1-year high of $197.76.

