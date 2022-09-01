Raymond James & Associates Raises Stock Holdings in Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR)

Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR – Get Rating) (TSE:QSR) by 23.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 172,240 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 32,627 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 0.06% of Restaurant Brands International worth $10,057,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 37,476,766 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,273,888,000 after buying an additional 1,326,036 shares during the period. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. increased its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 15,784,671 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $954,347,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120,706 shares during the period. Murchinson Ltd. purchased a new position in Restaurant Brands International during the 4th quarter worth $247,878,000. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 4,012,728 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $234,419,000 after purchasing an additional 44,606 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 2,756,160 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $167,244,000 after purchasing an additional 143,079 shares during the period. 78.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on QSR shares. Cowen raised their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Cowen increased their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $64.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $73.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Restaurant Brands International has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.78.

Shares of QSR stock opened at $59.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.38, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The business has a fifty day moving average of $54.95 and a 200 day moving average of $54.99. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.68 and a 1 year high of $65.64.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR – Get Rating) (TSE:QSR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 34.39% and a net margin of 13.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 20th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.66%. Restaurant Brands International’s payout ratio is currently 82.44%.

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as quick service restaurant company in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and others.

