Raymond James & Associates Trims Position in iShares Residential Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:REZ)

Raymond James & Associates lowered its holdings in iShares Residential Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:REZ – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 101,517 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,355 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned 0.82% of iShares Residential Real Estate ETF worth $9,737,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in iShares Residential Real Estate ETF by 32.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 387,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,057,000 after purchasing an additional 95,166 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Residential Real Estate ETF by 29.4% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 105,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,350,000 after buying an additional 23,966 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Residential Real Estate ETF by 37.3% in the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 48,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,804,000 after buying an additional 13,273 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in iShares Residential Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $233,000. Finally, Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Residential Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $495,000.

Get iShares Residential Real Estate ETF alerts:

iShares Residential Real Estate ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSEARCA REZ opened at $81.38 on Thursday. iShares Residential Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $74.92 and a 1-year high of $100.05. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.10.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Residential Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:REZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Residential Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Residential Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.