Raymond James Comments on EnWave Co.’s FY2022 Earnings (CVE:ENW)

EnWave Co. (CVE:ENW – Get Rating) – Raymond James decreased their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for EnWave in a report released on Tuesday, August 30th. Raymond James analyst S. Hansen now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.05) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($0.04). Raymond James has a “Market Perform” rating and a $0.85 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for EnWave’s current full-year earnings is $0.06 per share.

Separately, Cormark decreased their price target on EnWave from C$0.70 to C$0.60 in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th.

EnWave Stock Up 3.6 %

About EnWave

Shares of CVE:ENW opened at C$0.58 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of C$64.06 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.71. EnWave has a 12-month low of C$0.52 and a 12-month high of C$1.20. The company has a current ratio of 3.26, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.92.

EnWave Corporation designs, constructs, markets, licenses, installs, and sells vacuum-microwave machinery for the food, cannabis, and biomaterial dehydration industries in Canada and the United States. It offers radiant energy vacuum (REV) dehydration platforms, such as nutraREV and quantaREV to dehydrate fruits, vegetables, herbs, dairy products, ready-to-eat meals, instant baked goods, cannabis products, nutraceuticals, pharmaceuticals, and meats and seafood.

