Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Boosts Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:RYH)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:RYH – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,850 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,629 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned about 0.65% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF worth $6,389,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RYH. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 9,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,030,000 after buying an additional 1,094 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 58,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,700,000 after buying an additional 5,650 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 40.2% in the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,108,000 after purchasing an additional 992 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $929,000.

RYH opened at $266.21 on Thursday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF has a 1-year low of $251.96 and a 1-year high of $322.92. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $277.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $285.60.

