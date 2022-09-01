Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Boosts Stake in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Get Rating) by 33.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 189,468 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,423 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned 0.08% of Omega Healthcare Investors worth $5,904,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in Omega Healthcare Investors in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 64.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE OHI opened at $32.66 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.47. The stock has a market cap of $7.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.28 and a beta of 1.00. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.81 and a 12-month high of $34.15. The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

Omega Healthcare Investors ( NYSE:OHI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $207.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $220.06 million. Omega Healthcare Investors had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 44.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 1st were issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 29th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.21%. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 141.80%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on OHI. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $27.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Capital One Financial started coverage on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Omega Healthcare Investors has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.00.

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.

