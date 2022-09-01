Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP (NYSE:KRP)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP (NYSE:KRP – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 347,196 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 809 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned about 0.54% of Kimbell Royalty Partners worth $5,645,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in KRP. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners in the fourth quarter valued at $3,512,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners by 35.0% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 29,691 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 7,700 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 36,839 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $502,000 after buying an additional 1,512 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners in the fourth quarter valued at $1,196,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners in the fourth quarter valued at $518,000. 49.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:KRP opened at $17.74 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.66. Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP has a 52-week low of $10.63 and a 52-week high of $20.08. The firm has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.29 and a beta of 1.55. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.87 and its 200 day moving average is $16.95.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.40%. This is a boost from Kimbell Royalty Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. Kimbell Royalty Partners’s payout ratio is presently 189.66%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Kimbell Royalty Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Citigroup started coverage on Kimbell Royalty Partners in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.40.

Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and owns mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2021, it owned mineral and royalty interests in approximately 11.4 million gross acres and overriding royalty interests in approximately 4.7 million gross acres.

