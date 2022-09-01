Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Buys 60,671 Shares of MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP – Get Rating) by 112.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 114,489 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 60,671 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned about 0.06% of MP Materials worth $6,565,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in MP Materials during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in MP Materials by 645.2% in the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new position in MP Materials in the 1st quarter valued at $69,000. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in MP Materials in the 4th quarter valued at $81,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its position in MP Materials by 409.8% during the 1st quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 1,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 1,594 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.49% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Financial Lp Qvt sold 31,129 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.69, for a total transaction of $1,266,639.01. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,322,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,824,406.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO James H. Litinsky sold 4,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.75, for a total transaction of $151,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 8,603,411 shares in the company, valued at approximately $324,778,765.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Financial Lp Qvt sold 31,129 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.69, for a total value of $1,266,639.01. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,322,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,824,406.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,961,911 shares of company stock worth $187,661,277. Insiders own 41.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MP Materials Stock Up 1.5 %

Several research firms recently commented on MP. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of MP Materials from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on MP Materials in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on MP Materials from $37.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of MP Materials in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of MP Materials in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.25.

Shares of NYSE MP opened at $34.99 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $33.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 19.75 and a current ratio of 20.39. MP Materials Corp. has a 52-week low of $27.48 and a 52-week high of $60.19. The company has a market capitalization of $6.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 2.93.

MP Materials (NYSE:MP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.10. MP Materials had a return on equity of 25.19% and a net margin of 49.26%. The firm had revenue of $143.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 96.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that MP Materials Corp. will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

MP Materials Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MP Materials Corp. owns and operates rare earth mining and processing facilities. It owns and operates the Mountain Pass Rare Earth mine located in the Western Hemisphere. The company holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

Further Reading

