Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Buys 79,682 Shares of Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYI)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYI – Get Rating) by 23.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 413,419 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 79,682 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund were worth $5,738,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $81,000. Bluefin Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $217,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 25,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 3,012 shares in the last quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC bought a new stake in shares of Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $418,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 32,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 1,425 shares in the last quarter.

Get Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund alerts:

Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Stock Down 0.2 %

HYI stock opened at $12.46 on Thursday. Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.64 and a 12-month high of $16.64. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.98.

Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Announces Dividend

About Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be given a $0.0945 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 21st. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.10%.

(Get Rating)

Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd., Western Asset Management Company Ltd and Western Asset Management Company Limited.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HYI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.