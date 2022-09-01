Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $5.80 Million Stock Holdings in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust (NYSE:BTZ)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust (NYSE:BTZ – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 461,796 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 6,209 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust were worth $5,800,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BTZ. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 707,128 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $10,642,000 after acquiring an additional 5,643 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,689,575 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $70,578,000 after acquiring an additional 15,107 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 28,532 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $429,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 107.4% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 39,200 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $590,000 after acquiring an additional 20,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $960,000.

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust Trading Down 1.3 %

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust stock opened at $10.95 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.63. BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust has a 12-month low of $10.24 and a 12-month high of $15.70.

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust Increases Dividend

About BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.084 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.21%. This is a boost from BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock (Singapore) Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. For the fixed income portion of the portfolio, the fund primarily invests in securities with an average credit quality of BBB by Standard & Poor's Corporation.

