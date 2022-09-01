Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $6.20 Million Stock Position in ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. decreased its position in ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 247,172 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 11,925 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.35% of ChemoCentryx worth $6,197,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of ChemoCentryx by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 76,895 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,799,000 after buying an additional 5,810 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ChemoCentryx by 86.1% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 385,423 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,033,000 after buying an additional 178,325 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ChemoCentryx by 78.1% in the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,161,347 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,115,000 after buying an additional 509,151 shares during the period. Cahill Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ChemoCentryx in the 1st quarter valued at $1,125,000. Finally, Sofinnova Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ChemoCentryx by 6,040.6% in the 4th quarter. Sofinnova Investments Inc. now owns 731,222 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,624,000 after buying an additional 719,314 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CCXI shares. HC Wainwright lowered shares of ChemoCentryx from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $101.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of ChemoCentryx in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink lowered shares of ChemoCentryx from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of ChemoCentryx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of ChemoCentryx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.25.

In other news, Director James L. Tyree sold 3,863 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.66, for a total value of $99,124.58. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $491,081.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, Director James L. Tyree sold 3,863 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.66, for a total value of $99,124.58. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $491,081.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Thomas J. Schall sold 130,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.24, for a total value of $6,531,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,393,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $120,242,004.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 217,623 shares of company stock valued at $10,848,962. 8.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:CCXI opened at $50.98 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $34.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.54 and a quick ratio of 4.47. ChemoCentryx, Inc. has a one year low of $14.95 and a one year high of $51.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a PE ratio of -26.97 and a beta of 1.67.

ChemoCentryx, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of new medications for inflammatory disorders, autoimmune diseases, and cancer in the United States. It offers TAVNEOS (avacopan), an orally administered selective C5aR inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with severe active anti-neutrophil cytoplasmic autoantibody-associated vasculitis.

