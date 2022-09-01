Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $6.52 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. cut its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 64,339 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 264 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $6,517,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Redwood Financial Network Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $248,000. InterOcean Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC now owns 8,244 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $835,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 66,461 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,732,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Cheviot Value Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $362,000. Finally, Frisch Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,973 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,415,000 after purchasing an additional 2,113 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

VT stock opened at $87.60 on Thursday. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 52-week low of $82.75 and a 52-week high of $109.39. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.15.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

