Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Purchases 139,991 Shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB – Get Rating) by 173.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 220,563 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 139,991 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned about 0.11% of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF worth $6,288,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KWEB. Tradition Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 334.6% in the first quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 20.3% in the first quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 2,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $102,000.

KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF Stock Up 3.9 %

Shares of KWEB opened at $29.94 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $30.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.59. KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF has a twelve month low of $20.41 and a twelve month high of $55.30.

