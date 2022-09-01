Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Purchases 5,700 Shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating) by 80.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,798 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,700 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $6,078,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HUBS. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in HubSpot by 47.8% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,173 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,507,000 after buying an additional 1,026 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in HubSpot by 23.8% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,773 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,783,000 after acquiring an additional 1,685 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in HubSpot by 11.1% in the first quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 3,049 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,448,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in HubSpot by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 18,387 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $12,120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in HubSpot by 13.3% in the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 81,188 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $38,559,000 after acquiring an additional 9,512 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

HubSpot Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of HubSpot stock opened at $337.04 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $327.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $382.25. HubSpot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $257.21 and a 52-week high of $866.00. The firm has a market cap of $16.18 billion, a PE ratio of -166.85 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.31.

Insider Buying and Selling at HubSpot

HubSpot ( NYSE:HUBS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The software maker reported ($0.89) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $421.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $409.67 million. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 6.28% and a negative return on equity of 9.89%. On average, analysts predict that HubSpot, Inc. will post -2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other HubSpot news, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $80,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,577 shares in the company, valued at $14,630,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.20, for a total transaction of $2,373,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 675,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $188,478,427.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 200 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $80,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 36,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,630,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,200 shares of company stock worth $5,004,730 over the last ninety days. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HUBS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James decreased their price target on HubSpot from $500.00 to $440.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 5th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on HubSpot from $461.00 to $410.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on HubSpot from $617.00 to $444.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on HubSpot from $700.00 to $575.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on HubSpot from $375.00 to $325.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $546.60.

HubSpot Profile

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, knowledge base, commerce, conversation routing, video hosting, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

