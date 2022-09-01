Razor Network (RAZOR) Price Up 37.4% Over Last 7 Days

Razor Network (RAZOR) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 1st. One Razor Network coin can now be bought for about $0.0126 or 0.00000063 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Razor Network has traded up 37.4% against the dollar. Razor Network has a total market capitalization of $4.15 million and $349,128.00 worth of Razor Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Gold Secured Currency (GSX) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0186 or 0.00000093 BTC.

CoinField Coin (CFC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001280 BTC.

holoride (RIDE) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000806 BTC.

Anchor Protocol (ANC) traded 23.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000516 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0265 or 0.00000133 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00007442 BTC.

EgoPlatform (EGO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00001007 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00008736 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded up 53.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00002774 BTC.

MAPS (MAPS) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000752 BTC.

Razor Network is a coin. Razor Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 328,245,504 coins. Razor Network’s official Twitter account is @razor_network. The Reddit community for Razor Network is https://reddit.com/r/RazorNetwork.

According to CryptoCompare, “Razor Network is a decentralised oracle network. It consisting of stakers who accept queries from a job queue, perform fetching of information from the real-world, process and aggregate the results and serve them to the requesting application. Stakers are awarded for reporting coherently and penalized for reporting incoherently. Razor Network uses a proof of stake consensus algorithm and a native utility token called RAZOR.RAZOR are needed to be locked to participate as a staker in the network. Stakers are awarded fees as well as block rewards for participating in the network. The amount of staked tokens of the staker determine their influence in the network. The design goals of the Razor network are to ensure the long term sustainability of the oracle and the data feeds it provides, a high degree of decentralization, high economic security in a way that protects both stakers and clients of the oracle from various attacks. Razor Network will be offering 20 million RAZOR tokens (Around 2% of total supply) through a Balancer Liquidity Bootstrapping Pool (LBP) on 4th February 2021 at 1 PM UTC. The event will continue till around 6th February 2021 at 1 PM UTC, or till all RAZOR tokens have been distributed “

