RealFevr (FEVR) Tops 1-Day Volume of $16,475.00

RealFevr (FEVR) traded down 3.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 1st. RealFevr has a market cap of $1.45 million and approximately $16,475.00 worth of RealFevr was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, RealFevr has traded down 9.9% against the US dollar. One RealFevr coin can currently be bought for $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 1,071.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,011.98 or 0.05093058 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005033 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001654 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002263 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $165.53 or 0.00833051 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00015477 BTC.

RealFevr Coin Profile

RealFevr’s total supply is 15,453,746,771 coins and its circulating supply is 1,630,328,172 coins. RealFevr’s official Twitter account is @realfevr.

Buying and Selling RealFevr

