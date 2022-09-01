Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) Shares Acquired by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) by 10.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 95,740 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 8,818 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $6,631,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of O. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 51.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,379,435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,964,611,000 after purchasing an additional 18,809,122 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Realty Income by 44.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 41,784,931 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,001,512,000 after acquiring an additional 12,823,641 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Realty Income during the 4th quarter worth about $376,586,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Realty Income by 51.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,664,560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $904,757,000 after acquiring an additional 4,310,531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Realty Income by 43.5% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,762,367 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $484,118,000 after acquiring an additional 2,050,077 shares in the last quarter. 81.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Realty Income alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

O has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. TheStreet raised shares of Realty Income from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $81.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Realty Income from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.14.

Realty Income Stock Performance

Realty Income Announces Dividend

NYSE O opened at $68.28 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $71.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of $41.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.42, a P/E/G ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.71. Realty Income Co. has a 52-week low of $62.28 and a 52-week high of $75.40.

The business also recently declared a sep 22 dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.2475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 280.19%.

Realty Income Profile

(Get Rating)

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding O? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Realty Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realty Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.