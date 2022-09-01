Recon Technology (NASDAQ:RCON) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Recon Technology (NASDAQ:RCON – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Recon Technology Stock Performance

NASDAQ RCON opened at $0.69 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 8.14 and a quick ratio of 8.05. Recon Technology has a 12 month low of $0.62 and a 12 month high of $3.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.70 and a 200-day moving average of $0.85.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Recon Technology

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Recon Technology stock. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of Recon Technology, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RCON – Get Rating) by 161.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 43,931 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 27,151 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Recon Technology worth $47,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.76% of the company’s stock.

Recon Technology Company Profile

Recon Technology, Ltd. provides hardware, software, and on-site services to companies in the petroleum mining and extraction industry in the People's Republic of China. The company offers equipment, tools, and other hardware related to oilfield production and management, and transportation; and develops and sells industrial automation control and information solutions.

