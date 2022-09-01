RED 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $32,592.00 (RED)

RED (RED) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 1st. RED has a market cap of $358,134.92 and $32,592.00 worth of RED was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One RED coin can currently be purchased for $0.0028 or 0.00000014 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, RED has traded 6.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0619 or 0.00000311 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.77 or 0.00029038 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.96 or 0.00286665 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001147 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded up 35.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00006190 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000948 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0203 or 0.00000102 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000778 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000016 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002458 BTC.

RED Coin Profile

RED (RED) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 12th, 2018. RED’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 130,000,009 coins. The official website for RED is ico.red-lang.org. RED’s official Twitter account is @red_lang and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling RED

According to CryptoCompare, “RED is a full stack open-source toolchain, that aims to help users on smart contracts and Dapps development. By leveraging the Blockchain technology, the Red platform intends to lower the barrier of smart contracts and Dapps creation/deployment by providing the user with the Red fullstacks solutions. Red Community Token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by the RED platform. It is a utility token that can be used to exchange value within the RED community for either paying services or to tip other users. “

