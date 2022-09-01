Redbubble Limited (ASX:RBL) Insider Martin Hosking Buys 1,250,000 Shares

Redbubble Limited (ASX:RBL – Get Rating) insider Martin Hosking acquired 1,250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of A$0.72 ($0.50) per share, with a total value of A$900,000.00 ($629,370.63).
Martin Hosking also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, August 10th, Martin Hosking acquired 1,250,000 shares of Redbubble stock. The stock was bought at an average price of A$1.35 ($0.94) per share, with a total value of A$1,687,500.00 ($1,180,069.93).
- On Tuesday, June 28th, Martin Hosking acquired 1,250,000 shares of Redbubble stock. The stock was bought at an average price of A$0.92 ($0.64) per share, with a total value of A$1,143,750.00 ($799,825.17).
- On Tuesday, June 21st, Martin Hosking acquired 1,250,000 shares of Redbubble stock. The stock was bought at an average price of A$0.85 ($0.59) per share, with a total value of A$1,056,250.00 ($738,636.36).
Redbubble Price Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.26.
About Redbubble
Redbubble Limited operates as an online marketplace that facilitates the sale of art and design products. It offers clothing, stickers, face masks, phone cases, home and living products, wall arts, kids and baby clothing, pet products, accessories, stationery and office products, and gifts. The company provides its services through its website Redbubble.com, TeePublic.com in Australia, the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally.
