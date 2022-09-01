ReddCoin (RDD) Price Tops $0.0003

ReddCoin (RDD) traded up 53.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on September 1st. One ReddCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ReddCoin has a total market cap of $9.39 million and approximately $8,657.00 worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, ReddCoin has traded 2.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Unitech (UTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,784.01 or 1.00096319 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.99 or 0.00060641 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $43.57 or 0.00220433 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.91 or 0.00141213 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.85 or 0.00231954 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.09 or 0.00061159 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005011 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00004091 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.76 or 0.00059521 BTC.

About ReddCoin

RDD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the ProofofStakeVelocity hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 26th, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 30,397,274,955 coins. The Reddit community for ReddCoin is /r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ReddCoin’s official website is www.reddcoin.com. The official message board for ReddCoin is www.reddcointalk.org. ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

ReddCoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto's gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReddCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ReddCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ReddCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

