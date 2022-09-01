RediShred Capital Corp. (CVE:KUT) Expected to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $0.08 Per Share

RediShred Capital Corp. (CVE:KUT – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Pi Financial increased their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of RediShred Capital in a report released on Monday, August 29th. Pi Financial analyst D. Schilling now anticipates that the company will earn $0.08 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.05. The consensus estimate for RediShred Capital’s current full-year earnings is $0.22 per share. Pi Financial also issued estimates for RediShred Capital’s FY2023 earnings at $0.23 EPS.

Separately, Cormark lowered their price objective on RediShred Capital from C$8.00 to C$7.75 in a research note on Monday.

Shares of RediShred Capital stock opened at C$4.22 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of C$76.99 million and a PE ratio of 105.50. RediShred Capital has a 52 week low of C$3.15 and a 52 week high of C$5.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$1.18 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.41.

RediShred Capital Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates the Proshred franchise and license business in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Franchising and licensing, Corporate Locations, and Corporate. The company grants and manages shredding business franchises under the Proshred brand, as well as operates fourteen corporate shredding locations.

