Reef (REEF) 24 Hour Volume Hits $13.05 Million

Reef (REEF) traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 1st. During the last seven days, Reef has traded 5.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Reef coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0037 or 0.00000019 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Reef has a total market capitalization of $73.74 million and $13.05 million worth of Reef was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005034 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19,869.83 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.95 or 0.00155779 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00004341 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005145 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005032 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002573 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.59 or 0.00133796 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.64 or 0.00033432 BTC.

Reef Profile

Reef is a Proof of Capacity coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 29th, 2020. Reef’s total supply is 19,509,853,969 coins and its circulating supply is 19,962,989,430 coins. Reef’s official Twitter account is @ReefDeFi.

Reef Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Reef is a smart liquidity aggregator and yield engine that enables trading with access to liquidity from both CEXes and DEXes while offering smart lending, borrowing, staking, mining through AI driven personalized Reef Yield Engine. Reef Token is the native currency on Reef Chain, and is used for transaction fees (gas) and on-chain goverance (NPoS and PoC). Reef token is also available as ERC-20 on Ethereum and BSC and will be made convertible 1:1 with native Reef chain tokens. “

